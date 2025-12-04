Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Straits Times Index was down 0.4 per cent, or 19.38 points, at 4,535.14, with only a fifth of the 30 index constituents finishing higher.

SINGAPORE - The city-state’s benchmark index closed lower on Dec 4 as investors turned cautious after the US recorded an unexpected fall in private employment in November that signalled its economy might be slowing down.

Both DBS Bank and UOB slid, by 22 cents , or 0.4 per cent, to $54.21, and nine cents , or 0.3 per cent, to $34.46, respectively. OCBC was flat at $18.95 .

The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index rose marginally, by less than 0.1 per cent , or 0.77 point, to 1,448.29.

Across the broader market, decliners edged out gainers 259 to 256 after nearly 1.6 billion securities valued at about $1.3 billion were transacted.

Tuan Sing was up 1.6 per cent , or 0.5 cent, at 32.5 cents, a day after the company said it is set to proceed with the redevelopment of its flagship property in Melbourne, Australia, which houses the 550-room Grand Hyatt hotel, following the grant of a planning permit from the city council.

YHI International dropped 1.3 per cent, or 0.5 cent, to a 52-week low of 38.5 cents, without making any market-sensitive announcements recently. It is a distributor of automotive and industrial products, and original design manufacturer for wheels.

CapAllianz was the most active stock, with a trading volume of 470.3 million shares – more than three times the 109.4 million shares transacted on Dec 3 .

Shares of the Catalist-listed investment holding firm, which owns a subsidiary that is engaged in software development and IT consulting, were unchanged at 0.2 cent.