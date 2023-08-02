STI sinks 1.4 per cent as Asian markets tumble

SINGAPORE – Local stocks dived on Wednesday amid broad selling across the region after ratings agency Fitch downgraded the credit rating of the United States.

The carnage left the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) down 1.4 per cent or 48.77 points at 3,325.02 with losers outgunning gainers 420 to 218 on trade of 1.6 billion shares worth $1.3 billion.

Singtel, which was trading ex-dividend, led the STI decliners, sinking 6.8 per cent to $2.46. Sats, down 3.2 per cent to $2.73, and DFI Retail Group, off 2.3 per cent to US$2.58 (S$3.43), also saw heavy selling.

Only one STI counter ended higher with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding adding 1.3 per cent to $1.57.

DBS was the most active counter by value. The stock fell 1.6 per cent to $33.84 after 4.1 million shares worth $137.8 million were traded. The other local banks also ended in the red, with OCBC falling 1 per cent to $13.19, and UOB ending 0.8 per cent lower at $29.92.

US stocks had a mixed session overnight. The S&P 500 snaped its lengthy rally to fall 0.3 per cent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 0.4 per cent while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2 per cent.

That set the tone for the region with indices in Australia, Japan, Hong Kong and South Korea tumbling between 1.3 and 2.5 per cent with sentiment hit by Fitch downgrading the US credit rating to “AA+” from “AAA”.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes noted that the downgrade could hurt mortgage rates and global swaps contracts.

“While debt downgrades seldom – if ever – have long legs, investors may pause and let the dust settle before rentering risk markets,” he said.

“However, within this super market-friendly environment of stable growth and a Fed close to the end of its hiking cycle creating fertile ground for stock gains, it’s unlikely risk sentiment will wander too far off the soft landing path.” THE BUSINESS TIMES