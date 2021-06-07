STI rises 0.79% as concerns over US inflation ease

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore shares started the week with gains as the Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.79 per cent or 24.77 points to 3,175.81 points, after below-expectations United States non-farm payroll data eased inflation fears and lifted US stock markets last Friday.

Metal Component Engineering posted over 140 per cent gains to S$0.09 amid heavy trading of about 252.7 million shares on the Catalist board.

The firm had made a regulatory filing around noon on "the substantial increase in the trading volume and share price", and said it was currently considering a potential acquisition. It added there is no assurance that any definitive or binding agreement will be reached or that any transaction will materialise.

Aspen (Group) Holdings shares slid 8.29 per cent to S$0.188 on Monday when the group, with investments in property development, healthcare and food and beverage businesses, updated in a regulatory filing pre-trading that the financial impact of movement restrictions in Malaysia and Singapore to curb Covid-19 infections is not known yet.

It also said last Friday evening that no progress has been made in the US$210 million supply deal with Honeywell, and agreement which Aspen said has not been "consummated".

Losers trailed gainers 212 to 282 in the broad market amid a trading volume of 2.79 billion securities worth S$1.10 billion.

Markets in Asia had a mixed trading day. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid 0.45 per cent to 28,787.28 points; Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index shed 0.18 per cent to 7,281.89 points.

South Korea's Kospi Index rose 0.37 per cent to a record close of 3,252.12, while Japan's Nikkei 225 Index was up 0.27 per cent to 29,019.24 points, as inflation concerns were mitigated by the US job data. Shanghai Composite Index was 0.21 per cent higher at 3,599.54 points.

Malaysia's Bursa was closed for a holiday on Monday.