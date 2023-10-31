STI rises 0.1 per cent on Tuesday amid mixed regional trading

SINGAPORE – Stocks in Singapore closed higher on Tuesday amid mixed trading in regional markets.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) rose 0.1 per cent or 3.45 points to close at 3,067.74.

Frasers Logistics & Commercial Trust led the index gainers, climbing 3 per cent to close at $1.04. Other top performers include Venture Corp, which rose 2.5 per cent, and Mapletree Pan Asia Commercial Trust, which climbed 2.3 per cent.

Mapletree Logistics Trust fell 1.3 per cent to close at $1.47, ending at the bottom of the index performance table.

Across the broader market, gainers outnumbered losers 295 to 294, with 1.4 billion securities worth $967.7 million traded.

DBS was the most actively traded counter by value, with the shares falling 0.3 per cent to $32.85, with 2.8 million shares worth $93.5 million changing hands.

The other local banks, UOB and OCBC, also ended Tuesday in the red. Both counters slipped 0.2 per cent to close at $27.02 and $12.68 respectively.

Elsewhere in the region, key indices in South Korea, Hong Kong and Shanghai closed lower, slipping between 0.1 per cent and 1.7 per cent.

However, stocks in Australia and Japan closed higher, following overnight gains on Wall Street. The ASX 200 ended up 0.1 per cent, and the Nikkei 225 climbed 0.5 per cent.

IG market analyst Yeap Jun Rong noted that major US indices started the week on a positive note as an “attempt to unwind from near-term extreme bearish sentiments”, but there was still some reservation from investors ahead of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday. THE BUSINESS TIMES