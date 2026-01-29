Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Index (STI) closed higher on Jan 29 after the US Federal Reserve overnight held interest rates unchanged during its first policy gathering of 2026.

The blue-chip barometer closed 0.4 per cent or 20.69 points up at 4,930.03. Only three of the index’s 30 constituents finished the day lower. But the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index – which tracks the performance of the 50 largest companies listed on the mainboard after the STI stocks – dropped 0.3 per cent or 3.85 points to 1,501.25.

Sembcorp Industries was the STI’s best performer on Jan 29, rising 3.5 per cent or 21 cents to $6.13. This came a day after the group announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Sembcorp Power, will supply memory chip giant Micron with an additional 150 megawatts of power to support a new Woodlands plant in capturing artificial intelligence demand.

DBS was close to touching the $60 milestone, but did not manage to maintain the momentum; the counter closed at $59.79, up 0.4 per cent or 25 cents .

OCBC rose 0.3 per cent or six cents to $21.35, while UOB fell 0.2 per cent or seven cents to $38.65.

Across the broader market, gainers edged out decliners 289 to 288 after 1.6 billion securities worth $2 billion changed hands.

The Fed’s decision to pause interest rate cuts on Jan 28 came on the back of a solid economy and diminished risks to both inflation and employment. The US central bank had cut rates at three consecutive meetings in 2025.