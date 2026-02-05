STI rises 0.2% to another new high, edging closer to 5,000 mark

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Singapore stocks ended higher on Feb 5, with the Straits Times Index (STI) marking a third straight session at record levels and moving closer to the psychological 5,000-point mark.

The blue-chip barometer rose 0.2 per cent or 10.37 points to close at 4,975.87. The iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index gained 0.3 per cent or 4.21 points, ending the day at 1,502.39.

Across the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 306 to 299, with 1.5 billion securities worth $2 billion changing hands.

Keppel led the STI’s gainers with a 6.1 per cent or 67-cent surge to a 12-year high of $11.62. The move came after the asset manager reported a net profit of $645.4 million from continuing operations for the second half ended Dec 31, 2025, up 27.2 per cent from a year earlier.

Investor sentiment was also buoyed by the announcement that Mr Piyush Gupta will assume the role of Keppel chairman on April 17. The 66-year-old former DBS chief executive had been appointed Keppel’s deputy chairman and non-executive independent director in July 2025.

Thai Beverage was the worst-performing STI constituent on Feb 5, sliding 3.1 per cent or 1.5 cents to 46.5 cents after trading ex-dividend.

The three local banks ended mostly higher. DBS climbed 0.6 per cent or 33 cents to $59.66, UOB gained 0.2 per cent or six cents to $38.65, while OCBC Bank was almost flat, edging up 0.05 per cent or one cent to $21.45.