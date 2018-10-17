STI posts -7.4% returns to date this year, 12.9% over 3 years: SGX

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Index (STI) has generated a total return of -7.4 per cent for investors from January to Oct 15, according to a Singapore Exchange (SGX) update on Tuesday (Oct 17).

The 30 constituents, which have a combined market capitalisation of more than $500 billion, averaged a total return of -9.6 per cent year-to-date, with 12-month total returns of -8.8 per cent and three-year total returns of +12.9 per cent.

Total year-to-date returns for the individual counters ranged from 15.1 per cent for Dairy Farm International to -36.3 per cent for Golden Agri-Resources.

The STI constituents will be releasing their latest earnings results over the next few weeks, having started with Singapore Press Holdings' full-year results on Monday. It will be followed by Keppel Corp's third-quarter release on Thursday and SGX's first-quarter results on Friday.

Next week, CapitaLand Mall Trust and Ascendas Reit will release quarterly results on Thursday, followed by United Overseas Bank and CapitaLand Commercial Trust on Friday.