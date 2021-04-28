STI gets boost from local heavyweights' earnings releases

Singapore stocks closed higher on local heavyweights' earnings releases, with the benchmark Straits Times Index rising 9.53 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 3,214.43 yesterday.

Precision engineering firm UMS was among the stocks that posted gains, closing 6.62 per cent higher at $1.45. Singapore Exchange market strategist Geoff Howie said UMS has been among the top 40 traded Singapore stocks so far this year, with turnover up over 60 per cent from last year's levels.

Top Glove, despite announcing a day earlier that it had resolved all 11 International Labour Organisation indicators of forced labour, shed 1.05 per cent to $1.88.

mm2 Asia, after a favourable report from UOB Kay Hian that recommended "buy", became the most actively traded counter with about 219.4 million shares changing hands. The shares closed at 7.3 cents, up 5.8 per cent.

Gainers outnumbered losers 245 to 223, with 1.9 billion securities worth $1.23 billion transacted.

Oanda senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley said Singapore's better showing was driven by local heavyweights' earnings releases, while investors elsewhere in the region are taking some exposure off the table ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee decision today.

CommSec market analyst James Tao said: "Investors are also on the fence ahead of the release of Australia's consumer price index for the first quarter later in the week, while also biding time to see how the busiest week of the US earnings plays out."

The Shanghai Composite Index was up 0.04 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shed 0.04 per cent. South Korea's Kospi Index was 0.07 per cent lower, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.17 per cent. The FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite slid 1.03 per cent. Japan's Nikkei 225 closed 0.46 per cent lower.

• Additional information from Reuters