STI gains 0.56% on general macro optimism

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore shares began a holiday-shortened week on a cheery note led by general optimism over the global economic recovery and steady vaccine rollouts, ahead of key economic releases such as US jobs data and manufacturing activity around the world.

The key Straits Times Index advanced 0.56 per cent to finish at 3,175.57 on Monday to post its fifth straight day of gains.

Major Asian markets from Japan, Hong Kong and China to Taiwan and Malaysia also eked out gains; South Korea and Australia posted losses.

FXTM's senior research analyst Lukman Otunuga said the overall mood across financial markets remains positive. He attributed this to the success of vaccine rollouts in the US and UK - the hardest pandemic-hit advanced economies - and rising global macro optimism.

He cautioned however that sentiments could take a turn for the worse if pending data releases disappoint or if the pandemic worsens further in Europe and triggers renewed lockdowns.

"If things get even uglier in Europe with the outlook darkening, risk-off may engulf financial markets," he warned.

On the local bourse, turnover came in at 1.76 billion units worth S$1.41 billion. Gains were led by Singapore's three banks DBS, UOB and OCBC as well as Keppel Corp.

Keppel gained 1.35 per cent to S$5.27. The conglomerate said its subsidiary has inked a pact with Facebook and Telkom Indonesia to jointly own and develop a subsea cable system that directly connects Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Guam and the west coast of North America.

iFast Corporation jumped 3.03 per cent to S$6.12. The wealth-management fintech platform launched its stockbroking services in Malaysia and aims to provide stocks and exchange-traded funds listed in the US and Hong Kong in the near future.

DBS issued a buy rating on the counter with a 12-month target price of S$7.64.