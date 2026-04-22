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Across the broader market, gainers edge out losers 298 to 288, after 1.9 billion securities change hands.

DeeperDive is a beta AI feature. Refer to full articles for the facts.

SINGAPORE - Singapore stocks ended lower on April 22, weighed down by the trio of local banks amid investors concerns of a lengthy Middle East war.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) lost 0.2 per cent or 12.24 points to finish at 5,002.72.

DFI Retail Group was the STI’s biggest gainer, rising 4.6 per cent or 19 US cents to US$4.35.

The worst performer among the index’s 30 constituents was Singtel, which fell 1.6 per cent or eight cents to $4.78.

The local lenders all ended lower. DBS Bank slid 0.5 per cent or 28 cents to $57.20, OCBC Bank dropped 0.1 per cent or two cents to $22.59, and UOB was down 0.7 per cent or 25 cents at $37.02.

Over on the iEdge Singapore Next 50 Index, Hong Leong Asia was the top performer, rising 7.3 per cent or 23 cents to finish at $3.40. The diversified Asian multinational with core businesses in powertrain solutions and building materials announced on April 21 that it had acquired a bomb shelter supplier.

Pawnshop operator ValueMax was the index’s biggest decliner, falling 1.7 per cent or two cents to $1.15.

Across the broader market, gainers edged out losers 298 to 288, after 1.9 billion securities worth $2.1 billion changed hands.

Key regional indexes were mixed on April 22. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent, and South Korea’s Kospi was up 0.5 per cent. Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 1.2 per cent, and the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI declined 0.3 per cent.

Private banking and asset management group LGT said that investors are concerned that the conflict between the US and Iran could be prolonged, despite US President Donald Trump’s decision to extend the two-week ceasefire while maintaining a naval blockade. THE BUSINESS TIMES