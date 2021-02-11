STI down 0.01% in CNY eve half-day trading

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Half-day trading activity on the Singapore bourse was lacklustre with Singapore shares ending flat on Thursday (Feb 11), the eve of the Chinese New Year holiday.

The Straits Times Index (STI) fell marginally by 0.01 per cent or 0.36 points to end at 2,925.48 points.

Trading activity was also subdued elsewhere in the region, with financial markets in Japan, South Korea, mainland China and Taiwan closed for public holidays.

Axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes noted that investors have little cause to chase the market in the absence of significant macro developments.

In Singapore, some 1.21 billion securities worth S$633.39 million changed hands. Across the market, advancers outpaced decliners 190 to 162. Topping the list of STI advancers was Jardine Strategic Holdings, whose shares edged up 2.3 per cent or US$0.56 to US$25.29.

Thai Beverage fell 2.5 per cent or 2 Singapore cent to 78.5 cents to the bottom of the table. It was also the most active counter on the blue-chip index, with over 43.6 million shares changing hands.

The beverage company on Thursday announced a net profit of 8.47 billion baht (S$376 million) for its first quarter ended Dec 31, 2020, up 0.5 per cent from a year ago. Its brewery unit BeerCo, which it intends to spin off and list on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) mainboard, posted first quarter net profit of S$77.4 million.

Following a mixed performance in early trade, DBS gained 0.3 per cent or S$0.07 to S$26.07, OCBC rose 0.1 per cent or S$0.01 to S$10.55, and UOB was up 0.2 per cent or S$0.05 to S$23.94.

Thomson Medical was the most active counter on the local bourse with over 253 million shares changing hands. It climbed 11.3 per cent or 0.8 Singapore cent to 7.9 cents.