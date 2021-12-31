STI among the region's top performers despite pandemic's overhang

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times Index (STI) was among the region's stronger performers this year, with a 9.8 per cent gain, despite concerns over rising interest rates, on-again, off-again fears over Covid-19 infection rates and the emergence of new variants.

But whether it can pull off a similar performance in 2022 remains to be seen in the light of upcoming rate hikes and increasing inflation, which could impact earnings and stock valuations, as well as China's economic slowdown and a still-relentless pandemic.