Starting a start-up: From marketing exec to upcycling food waste using black soldier flies

SINGAPORE - A pungent scent reminiscent of expired yogurt hits me as I walk into Ento Industries’ office in Tuas.

In the centre of a large room, masked workers are standing over a barrel, mixing a bubbling purple liquid that looks like it belongs in a science fiction film.

The scent becomes more pronounced as I get nearer, and I remark about the “unique aroma” to my host, Mr Nathaniel Phua.

“That’s a really polite way of putting it,” he says. The barrel contains food waste that has been fermenting for a week, he adds.

Mr Phua is the founder and chief executive of Ento Industries, a Singapore-based waste management start-up upcycling Singapore’s food waste using insects called black soldier flies, which I visited on Nov 8.

The 33-year-old, previously a marketing executive for various firms including interior design and oil companies, started working at his father-in-law’s waste management company, Tiong Lam Supplies, in 2015 due to the latter’s poor health.

Mr Phua said his marketing efforts at Tiong Lam Supplies drew enquiries from organisations which wanted to process food waste beyond the company’s focus, which is waste from longer shelf-life foods such as bread and biscuits.

This led him to explore alternative methods to break down more types of food waste, and he started experimenting with using black soldier flies in late 2019, before establishing Ento Industries in June 2020.

Ento Industries collects “wet” food waste, such as fruit peels and vegetable stalks, from establishments like caterers, restaurants and hospitals. The waste is ground into smaller particles using industrial-grade machinery, fermented with beneficial microbes, and then fed to the larvae of black soldier flies, which can eat up to two times their body weight in food waste every day.