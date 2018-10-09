Start-up Venuerific buys Singapore wedding venue marketplace Wedever, eyes region

SINGAPORE - In a bid to tap the wedding market, event venue marketplace start-up Venuerific has acquired Singapore-based online marketplace specialising in wedding venues, Wedever, for an undisclosed amount.

Wedever, started by National University of Singapore business graduate Nicholas Koh, provides a platform for those planning weddings to find venues within their budget without the need to call prospective wedding venues separately.

Wedever also provides semi-crowdsourced price per person estimates for users.

Following the acquisition, Wedever will function as a separate entity under Venuerific. The latter plans to expand Wedever to other markets in South-east Asia in 2019.

Said Venuerific's co-founder and chief executive officer Ricardo Sentosa: "We have steadily built a strong foothold in the events industry by being able to provide the accessibility to unique venue spaces for corporate and social events. With the acquisition of Wedever, my team and I are looking forth to venturing into this promising wedding industry and making it a more hassle-free journey for couples to host their special day as well as enlarging the boundaries of wedding venues."