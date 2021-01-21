Start-up helps firms cut energy use by up to 30%

Mr Jason Tang, founder and chief executive of energy solutions start-up TablePointer, was troubled that commercial facilities often left their machines running, even when they were not required.

While energy efficiency solutions were available on the market, they were mostly geared towards larger facilities and not suitable for smaller operations.

In December 2019, Mr Tang, 40, set up his own company, to help smaller firms better manage their equipment operations with an energy management technology platform. He did this with the support of utility giant Engie's venture arm Engie Factory, which has provided mentorship as well as help in product development and customer validation.

TablePointer works with small and medium-sized commercial facilities, such as central kitchens and small warehouses, which have equipment that is constantly running. It enables them to monitor and control equipment such as heating, ventilation and air-conditioning.

TablePointer's experts will analyse the client's data and operations to recommend a combination of technology solutions and behaviour to reduce energy consumption.

Its system helps customers save between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of energy consumption, Mr Tang said.

"Every little (bit of) energy that we save will matter in our challenges with climate change, especially when you multiply that across Asia's explosive growth."