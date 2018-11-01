StarHub to move its services to fibre networks from July next year

SINGAPORE - StarHub will cease the provision of its services through cable and switch to fibre networks after June 30, 2019, and will provide assistance to its cable customers during the transition.

The telco on Thursday (Nov 1) said technical experts will take care of the end-to-end installation and activation of fibre services for customers, which include providing home networking advice like ideal wireless router placement and fibre TV cabling solutions.

There will be no additional cost incurred for subscribing to fibre services, StarHub said.

Offers including discounted subscriptions, free wireless router, free Fibre TV set-top box rental and free additional StarHub TV channels will help sweeten the transition to fibre networks, the telco added.

"We constantly refresh our service offerings to ensure they are aligned with what our customers desire, including the best possible service standards and more choices on the most modern all-fibre broadband network where they can enjoy faster internet surfing speeds as well as higher quality pay TV services with better interactivity and smarter features," said StarHub's vice-president of segment and marketing Donovan Kik.

"This way, they would also be well prepared to adopt new, transformative digital services such as in telehealth, asset monitoring and remote learning that will depend on high-speed, low latency communications networks running on fibre," he added.

The telco will contact existing cable customers through letters, phone calls and SMSes to provide more information and assistance for a smooth transition to fibre networks.