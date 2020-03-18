StarHub to offset 1 month's rent for 2,000 lower-income seniors

Telco StarHub is defraying housing rental costs for 2,000 lower-income seniors and donating $300,000 to The Courage Fund, the company said yesterday.

It has pledged to offset one month of housing rental costs for 2,000 lower-income seniors supported by non-profit Care Corner Singapore who are more vulnerable during the coronavirus pandemic.

The mainboard-listed firm is also assembling welfare care packs comprising immunity boosters and staple food for 2,000 of Care Corner's lower-income beneficiaries.

Separately, the Courage Fund donation will provide relief to healthcare workers as well as patients and members of the community affected by the coronavirus.

The fund was set up in 2003 to raise money for severe acute respiratory syndrome victims and healthcare workers, and is administered by the National Council of Social Service and Community Chest.

Funds for StarHub's initiatives come from its newly created StarHub Cares Covid-19 Fund, which currently stands at more than $650,000.

StarHub's board of directors contributes up to 10 per cent of 2019 director fees to the fund. The company's senior leadership team contributes up to one month of salary.

StarHub employees can also make voluntary contributions. The telco said it is matching all contributions dollar for dollar.

Another area affected by the outbreak is blood donation, which has seen reduced participation rates.

More than 100 StarHub employees will be donating blood over the next few weeks, the telco said.

THE BUSINESS TIMES