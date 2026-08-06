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StarHub to move all MyRepublic Mobile customers onto its network

Announced by StarHub on Aug 6, the agreement builds on the two companies’ existing mobile virtual network operator 5G partnership established in 2022.

SINGAPORE – StarHub will move all of MyRepublic’s 4G and 5G customers onto its network, expanding its share in the Singapore consumer mobile market.

Announced by StarHub on Aug 6, the agreement builds on the two companies’ existing mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) 5G partnership established in 2022.

An MVNO is a mobile service provider that does not own any physical network infrastructure.

It also comes after StarHub completed its acquisition of MyRepublic’s broadband business in August 2025, when it bought the remaining 49.9 per cent stake for $105.2 million. StarHub had acquired an initial 50.1 per cent stake in 2022.

The latest move will involve moving MyRepublic’s 4G customers to StarHub’s network from M1’s.

MyRepublic had been leasing its 4G mobile network from M1 since Sept 2020.

Both telcos did not disclose how many customers would be affected by the deal, or when the transition would be completed, but noted that customers will be contacted by MyRepublic’s customer service team to ensure a smooth network transition.

In a statement, StarHub chief executive Nikhil Eapen, who will be stepping down at the end of the year, said the new partnership with MyRepublic further extends the telco’s “already significant lead in revenue market share as Singapore’s strong number two mobile operator”.

Chief of consumer business group and CEO-designate Matt Williams said: “As the market continues to evolve, we’ll continue to pursue opportunities that strengthen our business.”

MyRepublic will be the second MVNO in as many months to make a network switch.

On June 30, MVNO redONE – which was operating on StarHub’s network – ceased operations. Existing customers were encouraged to switch to StarHub’s low-cost subsidiary eight.

StarHub’s announcement also comes after M1-controlling shareholder Keppel said at its results briefing on July 30 that it is overhauling the telco. This is targeted to cut $70 million in annual costs by 2028 and position the telco for future industry consolidation.

Keppel had been nearing a deal to divest M1’s telecommunications business to Simba Telecom for $1.4 billion, but the move collapsed after Tuas Ltd – the Australian-listed parent company of Simba – said in May that it had terminated an agreement to acquire M1.