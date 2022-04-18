Starbucks brews up warm and positive work environment

Cafe chain Starbucks is one of the best employers in Singapore, and the top-ranking food and beverage firm in the Singapore's Best Employers 2022 survey.

It earned this accolade in spite of the industry being hit by a severe manpower shortage and restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Perks that its 2,000 employees here enjoy include free coffee and tea, as well as a chance to travel to countries such as Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, where coffee beans are farmed, to understand what goes into preparing the beans that are used in its iconic brews.

The coffee giant, headquartered in the United States, is placed 15th among more than 1,700 employers in the survey, which over 17,000 employees in Singapore responded to.

The survey, conducted jointly by global research firm Statista and The Straits Times, looked at how willing employees were to recommend their employer and other companies in their industry to friends and family.

Google is the top employer on the list, followed by the Economic Development Board and The Lego Group.

Starbucks Singapore general manager Patrick Kwok said being the top food and beverage firm on the list is especially meaningful as the industry was among the worst-hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"This award is an affirmation... that we are on the right track in building Starbucks as a great place to learn and grow for our team.

"We are also very grateful to our managers who persevered through this unusual time together with the company to keep our employees safe and engaged."

Building a positive work environment is crucial to nurturing staff who connect with patrons and serve them with passion and heart, he said.

Mr Kwok added that the company, which has more than 140 outlets here, plans to raise the retirement and re-employment age limits of its employees, allowing mature workers to stay on longer.

Mental wellness programmes will also become part of the core medical benefits for employees.

He said: "Our managers will also be trained and certified to provide mental health support to their store team and peers."

The firm's continuing efforts have paid off in employee retention, he added.

"Over the years, we are fortunate to have many partners who have grown with us, from being a part-time barista to a store manager, and eventually a district manager," he said. The company refers to its employees as partners.

Mr Kwok said Starbucks' warm and welcoming culture is a reason why employees are keen to recommend the company to their peers.

"At Starbucks, it's always about having fun while learning.

"Our passion to bring the highest quality and innovative experience to our customers as well as the love of people and our planet have always been the motivating force of our employees."