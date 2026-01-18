Stamford Tyres opens first Johor Bahru outlet

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Stamford Tyres’ Plentong Johor Flagship Outlet is the company’s third retail store in Malaysia.

JOHOR BAHRU – Automotive accessory and tyre company Stamford Tyres opened its first retail location in Johor Bahru on Jan 17.

Named the Plentong Johor Flagship Outlet and located at 2 Jalan Mutiara 1, in Plentong Industrial Park, it has two floors with a combined total area of around 7,500 sq ft and 11 workshop bays.

Stamford Tyres’ chief operations officer Clare Law said: “Johor Bahru has been one of the key areas where we have identified immense potential under the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

“This flagship brings us closer to the Johor community and strengthens our cross-border presence, delivering greater value and service excellence across both markets.”

In a press statement, the Singapore mainboard-listed group said the new store is a significant step in its retail expansion and underscores Malaysia’s importance as a key growth market. It added that the scaling up reflects the company’s strategic alignment with the JS-SEZ.

The group noted that the Plentong location will enable it to serve customers in Johor and beyond.

It retails the company’s products, including tyre brands Falken, Continental and Firenza, along with wheel brands Rays, Weds, SSW and Flotec. It also sells batteries and lubricants, and offers car servicing and maintenance, among other facilities.

Counting its retail locations in Cheras, Kuala Lumpur; and Glenmarie, Shah Alam; Stamford Tyres now has three outlets in Malaysia. The group has 14 retail outlets in Singapore.

The new store is also the first of the group’s outlets to operate seven days a week.