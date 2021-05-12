ST Engineering, Temasek to set up joint venture for freighter aircraft leasing as air cargo demand growss

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Singapore Technologies (ST) Engineering and Temasek Holdings are setting up a 50:50 joint venture for freighter aircraft leasing to capture strong demand for converted passenger planes as e-commerce and air cargo demand grows.

The JV will aim to build a US$600 million (S$795.6 million) portfolio of mostly narrowbody planes over the next five years through a mix of equity and debt, with the partners able to pick up passenger jets for conversions at lower than usual prices due to a fall in aircraft values during the Covid-19 pandemic, they said late on Tuesday (May 11).

Aviation analytics firm Cirium expects the number of passenger to freighter conversions globally to rise by 36 per cent to 90 planes in 2021, and to 109 planes in 2022 amid growing demand for air cargo due to lower passenger flight numbers and the rise of e-commerce.

Air cargo demand reached an all-time high in March, up 4.4 per cent from pre-Covid levels two years earlier, according to the International Air Transport Association.

ST Engineering, one of the world's biggest converters of passenger jets to freighters, said it will provide the maintenance, repair and overhaul services for the planes in the JV's leasing portfolio.

ST Engineering head of commercial aerospace Jeffrey Lam said the joint venture would allow his company to grow its aviation leasing business beyond passenger aircraft to freighters.

"We also welcome and look forward to working with other potential like-minded partners who are looking to invest in the strong freighter aircraft leasing market," he said.

"In the medium to long-term, the JV intends to securitise the leasing income streams by way of a business trust to unlock capital."

Temasek head of industrials, business services, energy & resources Uwe Krueger said the JV would look to find ways to reduce carbon emisssions.

The setting up of the JV is not expected to have any material impact on the consolidated net tangible assets per share and earnings per share of ST Engineering for the current financial year.