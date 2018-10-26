ST Engineering snags contract to install screen doors for Jakarta's new light rail system

SINGAPORE - ST Engineering has bagged a contract to install its Platform Screen Doors solution for the Jabodebek Light Rail Transit (LRT) system under construction in Jakarta.

The contract was won by ST Engineering's Electronics division and awarded by PT Len Railway System, a subsidiary of PT Len Industri, a state-owned enterprise under Indonesia's Ministry of State Owned Enterprises.

The contract marks the conglomerate's first foray into the Indonesian metro market.

Delivery of the doors for the first two stations on the line will begin in March 2019, with progressive delivery of the remaining 16 stations by March 2020, ST Engineering said in a press statement.

The doors will enhance passenger safety by acting as safety barrier between the platform and the train track. The new LRT system will consist of 18 stations connecting Jakarta's city centre to suburbs in Bogor, Bekasi and Depok, and is expected to face high human traffic during peak hours as it is touted to alleviate Jakarta's heavy road congestion.

In addition, ST Engineering has also signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with PT Len and PT Eltran - a subsidiary of PT Len - to collaborate on future Platform Screen Doors projects in Indonesia and overseas.

The MOU will combine ST Engineering's rail electronics capabilities with PT Len and PT Eltran's expertise and experience in mechanical, electrical and telecommunications systems to co-develop rail solutions catered to the needs of the larger Indonesian market and other global cities.

Ravinder Singh, president of electronics, ST Engineering said: "This contract win reinforces our position as an industry leader in smart rail transportation, strengthening our record of more than 100 rail electronics projects in 41 cities around the world. We will work together with our partners to deliver safe, reliable and efficient train services for Jakarta commuters."

ST Engineering's counter was down 0.88 per cent to $3.40 as at 12.30pm.