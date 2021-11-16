ST Engineering secures smart city projects, defence contract

Singapore Technologies Engineering yesterday said it has secured a smart city project in Kaohsiung city, Taiwan, for $445 million.

Its smart mobility business, as part of a consortium with Hyundai Rotem, will be awarded a contract by the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau to provide smart metro solutions, trains and a power supply system for the Kaohsiung MRT Red Line Extension, over a seven-year period.

The extension line is 13km long and consists of six elevated stations with an option for two additional stations.

Under the partnership, ST Engineering will provide the communications and the supervisory control and data acquisition systems, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, and signalling system.

The project adds to the group's record of more than 200 smart metro projects in over 50 cities worldwide.

Additionally, the engineering group's smart utilities and infrastructure business is also participating in a citywide smart street light control project in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ST Engineering will serve as a technology partner to the Smart Luz consortium in the city's public lighting public-private partnership project. Smart Luz was awarded the project to operate, maintain, expand and modernise the city's public lighting infrastructure for a period of 20 years.

Work for the public lighting project will start in the current quarter, and there will be a 10-year operation and maintenance portion that can be extended for another eight years.

Mr Chew Men Leong, president of urban solutions at ST Engineering, noted that the projects provide "further validation of the unique strengths, quality and reliability" of the group's smart city solutions.

"Importantly, our solutions are helping cities pave their way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable future," he said.

Separately, ST Engineering also said its marine business has secured a contract to construct Falaj 3-class offshore patrol vessels for the United Arab Emirates Navy.

The group was awarded a sub-contract by Abu Dhabi Ship Building for the design and supply of platform equipment and technical assistance for the construction of four such vessels.

The contract covers the basic, detailed and production designs of the vessels, while technical assistance will be provided during construction.

Shares of ST Engineering were up three cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $3.89 at 10.22am yesterday, after the announcement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES