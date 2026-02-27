Straitstimes.com header logo

ST Engineering second-half earnings down 83.6% on off-items, operating profit up 22.5%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Net earnings included impairment losses related to iDirect group and Jet-Talk.

Net earnings included one-off impairment losses related to the iDirect group and Jet-Talk.

ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG

Chloe Lim

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – ST Engineering on Feb 27 reported a second-half net profit of $59.9 million, an 83.6 per cent decline from $365.7 million a year earlier.

The figure includes gains on the divestments of subsidiary LeeBoy, as well as shareholding interests in CityCab, SPTel and STARCO, along with one-off impairment losses related to the iDirect group and Jet-Talk.

Its operating profit for the second half ended Dec 31, however, stood at $448 million, an increase of 22.5 per cent from $365.7 million a year before.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to $6.43 billion, from $5.76 billion in the same period a year earlier.

Cost of sales also widened during the period to $5.4 billion, up 16.5 per cent year on year from $4.6 billion.

The board has proposed a final dividend of six cents per share and a special dividend of five cents per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on April 23. Including the interim dividend of 12 cents per share, full-year dividends total 23 cents per share.

Net profit for the full year fell 34.1 per cent to $462.8 million, from $702.3 million in 2024.

Revenue rose 9.5 per cent to $12.34 billion, from $11.28 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Mr Vincent Chong, group president and chief executive, said: “Looking ahead, supported by strong growth momentum and a robust order book, the group is well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives and 2029 targets.”

ST Engineering shares were trading down 25 cents, or 2.5 per cent, at $9.77 at 9.36am after its results announcement.

THE BUSINESS TIMES

More on this topic
ST Engineering posts record $18.7 billion in contract wins for FY2025
ST Engineering’s wing-in-ground craft set to start carrying passengers from S’pore by Q3 2026
See more on

Singapore companies

Company results

Defence and military

The Business Times

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.