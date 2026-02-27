ST Engineering second-half earnings down 83.6% on off-items, operating profit up 22.5%

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Net earnings included one-off impairment losses related to the iDirect group and Jet-Talk.

SINGAPORE – ST Engineering on Feb 27 reported a second-half net profit of $59.9 million, an 83.6 per cent decline from $365.7 million a year earlier .

The figure includes gains on the divestments of subsidiary LeeBoy, as well as shareholding interests in CityCab, SPTel and STARCO, along with one-off impairment losses related to the iDirect group and Jet-Talk.

Its operating profit for the second half ended Dec 31, however, stood at $448 million, an increase of 22.5 per cent from $365.7 million a year before.

Revenue rose 12 per cent to $6.43 billion, from $5.76 billion in the same period a year earlier .

Cost of sales also widened during the period to $5.4 billion, up 16.5 per cent year on year from $4.6 billion.

The board has proposed a final dividend of six cents per share and a special dividend of five cents per share, subject to shareholder approval at the annual general meeting on April 23. Including the interim dividend of 12 cents per share, full-year dividends total 23 cents per share.

Net profit for the full year fell 34.1 per cent to $462.8 million, from $702.3 million in 2024.

Revenue rose 9.5 per cent to $12.34 billion, from $11.28 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Mr Vincent Chong, group president and chief executive, said: “Looking ahead, supported by strong growth momentum and a robust order book, the group is well positioned to deliver on its strategic objectives and 2029 targets.”