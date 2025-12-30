ST Engineering flags positive second-half net profit

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – ST Engineering on Dec 30 said that it expects to report a positive net profit for the second half of 2025, after considering all the one-off effects for the half-year period.

This comes as the group had forecast a positive full-year net profit, amid its strong base operating performance, in its Nov 12 update. At the time, it also stated that second-half earnings were being assessed.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, ST Engineering recorded a 9 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue to $9.1 billion, its latest business update indicated. The improvements followed robust performances across its three business segments.

The commercial aerospace segment posted an 11 per cent year-on-year increase in revenue for the nine-month period.

Against the year-ago period, its defence and public security segment and its urban solutions and satcom (satellite communications) segment recorded 9 per cent and 5 per cent topline growth respectively.

ST Engineering also proposed a special dividend of five cents per share for shareholders, amounting to $156 million or around a quarter of the cash proceeds from recent divestments.

The company said in its nine-month business update that its year-to-date divestments yielded $594 million in total cash proceeds and $258 million in divestment gains after tax.

If approved by shareholders, the total dividend for financial year 2025, including an interim dividend of four cents per share for the third quarter announced earlier, will be 23 cents per share.