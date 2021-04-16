ST Engineering enters Australia rail market with Queensland contract win

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - ST Engineering (STE) announced on Friday (April 16) that it has secured a contract to provide 96 sets of platform screen doors for all four new underground stations on Queensland's Cross River Rail, which is the Australian state's largest public infrastructure project.

This marks the global technology, defence and engineering group's first foray into the Australian rail market.

Head of smart mobility at ST Engineering Chew Men Leong said that Australia is a new market for STE's metro business, and that the group was excited to "improve connectivity and quality of life for communities in South East Queensland".

The platform screen doors that STE will provide not only serve as a safety barrier between the underground station platforms and the train track on the Cross River Rail, they also improve temperature control within stations by preventing cool air leakage from air-conditioning systems to the underground tunnels, said STE.

STE also noted that the project will help the Queensland economy grow, generating thousands of jobs and activating urban development at multiple inner-city precincts.

The Cross River Rail is a new 10.2 kilometre (km) rail line that includes 6.9 km of twin tunnels under the Brisbane River and Brisbane Central District.