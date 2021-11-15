ST Engineering bags international smart city projects, defence contract

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore Technologies Engineering (ST Engineering) on Monday (Nov 15) said it has secured a smart city project in Kaohsiung City, Taiwan for $445 million.

Its smart mobility business, as part of a consortium with Hyundai Rotem, will be awarded a contract by the Kaohsiung City Mass Rapid Transit Bureau, to provide smart metro solutions, trains and a power supply system for the Kaohsiung MRT Red Line Extension, over a 7-year period.

The extension line is 13 km long and consists of 6 elevated stations with an option for 2 additional stations.

Under the partnership, ST Engineering will provide the communications and SCADA (supervisory control and data acquisition) systems, automatic fare collection system, platform screen doors, and signalling system.

The project adds to the group's record of over 200 smart metro projects in more than 50 cities worldwide.

Additionally, the engineering group's smart utilities and infrastructure business is also participating in a city-wide public smart street light control project in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

ST Engineering will serve as a technology partner to the Smart Luz consortium in the city's Public Lighting public-private partnership project. Smart Luz was awarded the project to operate, maintain, expand and modernise the city's public lighting infrastructure for a period of 20 years.

Work for the public lighting project will start in the fourth quarter of 2021, for a period of 2 years, with a 10-year operation and maintenance portion that can be extended for another 8 years.

Chew Men Leong, president of urban solutions at ST Engineering, noted that the projects provide "further validation of the unique strengths, quality and reliability" of the group's smart city solutions.

"Importantly, our solutions are helping cities pave their way to a more connected, resilient and sustainable future," he said.

Separately, ST Engineering also said its marine business has secured a contract to construct Falaj 3-class offshore patrol vessels for the UAE Navy.

The group was awarded a sub-contract by Abu Dhabi Ship Building for the supply of design, platform equipment and technical assistance for the construction of 4 of such vessels.

The contract covers the basic, detail design and production design of the vessels, while technical assistance will be provided during the construction of the first of class vessel.

Shares of ST Engineering were up three cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $3.89 at 10.22am, after the announcement.