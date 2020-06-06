S'porean hired as PepsiCo's regional CEO

Beverage giant PepsiCo has hired Singaporean Tan Wern-Yuen as chief executive of Asia-Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and China.

Mr Tan starts on June 15 and will be based in Singapore.

He was previously the president and CEO of Walmart China, where he led a team of 100,000 employees responsible for US$10 billion (S$13.9 billion) in annual revenue.

Before joining Walmart in 2017, Mr Tan was managing director of McDonald's Taiwan.

He has also worked at Boston Consulting Group and Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry before joining the private sector.

Mr Tan takes over as Asia-Pacific CEO from Mr Ram Krishnan, who will now move fully into his previously announced role as global chief commercial officer of PepsiCo.

PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta said: "Wern-Yuen has driven transformative innovation and results at every step of his career and brings deep experience with consumers in this diverse region through positions in retail, food service and consulting."

Mr Tan said: "With deep roots across this region and an unparalleled offering, PepsiCo is uniquely positioned to expand its market share and existing omni-channel capabilities (across the region)."

