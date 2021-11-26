S'pore telcos, TPG provisionally awarded 2.1GHz spectrum rights for 5G networks

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singtel and an M1-StarHub consortium have each been provisionally awarded 25MHz of the 2.1GHz spectrum, the maximum allowed under Singapore’s latest auction to make available more spectrum to support the deployment of 5G networks.

Australian network TPG Telecom has been provisionally awarded 10MHz of the spectrum. This comes in five lots of 5MHz paired spectrum.

This means mobile users here will have a choice of three 5G standalone networks, if operators fulfil deployment conditions.

The latest 2.1GHz spectrum rights auction is in addition to the first tranche of 3.5GHz spectrum issued in June last year, for the deployment of nationwide 5G networks.

Winning bidders will have rights to the 2.1GHz spectrum for deployment of 5G network and services from Jan 1, 2022, the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) said in its announcement of the bidding results on Friday (Nov 26).

Singtel and the M1-StarHub consortium may use the new spectrum to enhance the coverage and capacity of their existing 5G networks deployed with the first tranche of spectrum issued in 2020.

Both players are on track to establish two nationwide networks with full-fledged 5G standalone capabilities with at least 50 per cent coverage by end-2022, and nationwide coverage by end-2025, IMDA said.

TPG, which missed out on bagging the two nationwide 5G licences that were up for grabs last year, will be required to deploy a new 5G network in the same manner and timeframe as Singtel and the M1-StarHub consortium.

TPG must also roll out a 5G standalone network with at least 50 per cent coverage within two years and nationwide coverage within five years, from Jan 1, 2022. It must ensure that its network will be secure and resilient, IMDA said.

The 5G networks - which can offer speeds that are 10 times faster than today's 4G and can allow more devices to be connected with much less lag - already cover half of the country. The 5G signals are expected to cover the whole island by the end of 2025.

The private and public sectors have launched numerous 5G trials, such as the Government's test of a driverless road sweeper in Sentosa that can be controlled remotely through 5G by an operator located 20km away.

Other trials include improving port operations at PSA Singapore, and delivering high-quality cloud gaming products at technology firm Razer.

The telcos have also launched other 5G services, such as almost instantaneous streams of high-resolution videos for surveillance, which are more difficult to achieve with 4G.

Meanwhile, more than 3,000 Singaporeans have been trained in 5G mobile technology skills in the last year.