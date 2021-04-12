For Subscribers
Market Watch
S'pore market may see some volatility but upside intact
Flash data expected to show country's economy shrank only slightly in first quarter
After hitting a high at 3,209.74 points last Monday, the Straits Times Index (STI) went somewhat flattish through the week as its main drivers, the banks, put up a rather muted performance.
Still, the benchmark Singapore index managed to eke out a 2.86-point gain from the previous Thursday (the previous Friday was a public holiday) to end last Friday at 3,184.54 points.
