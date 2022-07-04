S'pore-listed manufacturing stocks see robust activity as sector grows

SINGAPORE - The robust growth recorded by local manufacturers in recent months has sparked heightened trading activity in the shares of listed firms in the sector.

Singapore's 20 most traded manufacturing-related stocks have recorded a combined $200 million in daily trading turnover this year, according to Singapore Exchange (SGX) data. They span the key facets of industrial production, including electronics and transport engineering, and rank among Singapore's top 100 most traded shares by turnover this year.