SINGAPORE - Energy, commodity and resources stocks, as well as gold exchange-traded funds, spiked on Wednesday (Mar 2) as the war in Ukraine raised the spectre of shortages.

First Resources, Wilmar International, RH PetroGas, Olam International, Rex International, Golden Agri Resources and even offshore and marine services player Kim Heng were in play as investors capitalised on news that the conflict is sparking a sharp rise in energy, commodity and resources prices.