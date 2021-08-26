S'pore company at centre of Brazil's probe into import of Indian vaccine

A unit on level one of the shophouse at 31 Cantonment Road was occupied by Sashi & Sekar Associates on July 13, 2021.
A unit on level one of the shophouse at 31 Cantonment Road was occupied by Sashi & Sekar Associates on July 13, 2021.
SINGAPORE/BANGALORE - A Singapore-based company is at the centre of a Brazil government probe into alleged irregularities over the South American country's deal to purchase India's indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin.

With the world's highest death toll from Covid-19 after the United States, Brazil desperately needs vaccines, but on June 29, it cancelled its US$320 million (S$433 million) February contract with Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech over allegations of corruption in the deal. The company was to supply 20 million doses of Covaxin, developed with Indian government support.

