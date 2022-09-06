S'pore co-sharing spaces set to grow as WeWork launches largest such facility here

SINGAPORE - Singapore's largest co-working office 21 Collyer Quay, launched on Tuesday, is already 90 per cent committed, amid continued demand for hybrid work.

Mr Balder Tol, WeWork's general manager for Australia and South-east Asia, gave this update as it welcomed the second batch of tenants at its facility.

The New York-based firm marked the completion of 17 of 21 levels of the facility, its flagship, which occupies the whole former HSBC building and offers firms flexible office space as well as amenities such as a rooftop bar, gym and cafe.

Real estate services firm Cushman & Wakefield's (C&W) head of research Wong Xian Yang said: "Co-working spaces will continue to expand in Singapore.

"A shortage of Grade A office space coupled with a need to redesign offices due to hybrid work would also bolster co-working demand. Occupiers can utilise co-working spaces as interim swing spaces as they search for a suitable office space or wait for their permanent office to be renovated."

Singapore, which registered annual growth rates of 30 per cent in revenue and 25 per cent in occupancy in the second quarter for the company this year, is one of WeWork's fastest-growing markets.

Tenancy for its complete Singapore portfolio is 87 per cent, said Mr Tol.

This 14th addition to its portfolio here will likely widen the gap between the market leader and the competition, going by a research report by C&W last December.

Based on operating co-sharing facilities in 2021, WeWork led the market with 19 per cent share, followed by IWG with 18 per cent, and JustGroup with 16 per cent, the report said.

At 220,000 sq ft, WeWork's newest addition is three times larger than the average floor size of its typical co-working facilities. It has 700 spaces in 150 cities in 38 countries.

The facility alone increases Singapore's total flexible space stock by 6 per cent this year, the report added.

Speaking at the venue's ribbon cutting, Second Minister for National Development Indranee Rajah lauded WeWork's investment in Singapore's downtown and called its contribution to the country's bid to draw global companies here "outsized".

"As part of our long-term plans, we will rejuvenate and transform our city centre, and make it a vibrant place to work, live and play," she said.