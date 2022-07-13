S'pore-based shipowner to spend $1.4b to hit 2025 net-zero target

Singapore-based shipowner Berge Bulk is investing US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) over the next three years to hit its net-zero targets, said founder and chief executive James Marshall.

Mr Marshall told The Straits Times that the firm started on its green drive from its inception in 2007 and had already cut emissions by 45 per cent, compared with 2008 levels, by 2020, well ahead of the recommended targets set by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO).

The IMO said it aims to reduce overall greenhouse gas emissions from ships by 50 per cent from 2008 levels by 2050.

Mr Marshall believes these targets do not reflect the urgency of the task: "We are waging a war on climate change and it is all hands on deck at the moment, and we need to mobilise and we need to move fast.

"That is why I'm a bit frustrated with the 2040, 2050 goals because I think it's too late to say that we're going to be carbon neutral by then; Berge Bulk will certainly be carbon neutral by 2025."

Mr Marshall started Berge Bulk in 2007 with just 12 ships and now operates one of the world's largest fleets of bulk carriers with around 85 vessels transporting commodities like iron ore.

As sizeable as the fleet is, he expects it to be entirely carbon neutral by 2050 while also having a zero-emissions ship ready for commercial operations by 2030.

"Our ambition is to eventually go carbon negative; its not just about being carbon neutral, we should be working towards removing it out of the atmosphere, so it should not stop once you get to neutral," Mr Marshall said.

He also noted that it is important to invest in nature-based solutions now, as it takes years for trees to grow, just as it takes years for technology to materialise to a point where it can be scaled and to make real impact.

This was one of the reasons that the company participated in the inaugural auction by Singapore-based carbon exchange Climate Impact X, or CIX.

CIX, a joint venture between Singapore Exchange, DBS Bank, Standard Chartered and Temasek, completed its first pilot auction on Nov 1, involving eight projects and 19 buyers.

Besides Berge Bulk, other companies that took part included trading firms Engie and SK Energy, commodity traders Mercuria Energy, Trafigura and Vitol, and environmental commodities trader STX Group.

Mr Marshall has the same strategy for developing the company's first zero-emissions ship by 2030, having already started to make the investments.

He said the vessel will either be fitted with a carbon capture system on board or will run on ammonia instead of traditional fossil fuel-based bunkers.

"We will need to make the investment and make the order by 2027 to ensure we have the ship out and ready by 2030. The fuel is not necessarily there yet, but I believe the technology will be by then," Mr Marshall added.

He noted that because the company is backing ammonia as the marine fuel of the future, it has not equipped its fleet to burn liquefied natural gas (LNG) because it is ultimately still a "carbon fossil fuel".

"If we invest a whole infrastructure in LNG which will last for 25 years, you know, it's too long, which is why I prefer to skip to a zero-emission fuel," he said.

He also emphasised the importance of carbon capture technology solutions. These are quite expensive but Mr Marshall is convinced they will get cheaper, given that developments are taking place at a frenetic pace now.

He also said the company is improving the overall operational efficiency of its fleet, with most of the spending going towards developing new technologies.

Most recently Berge Bulk signed a memorandum of understanding with Kongsberg Maritime to jointly develop and advance the deployment of decarbonisation technologies on dry bulk cargo vessels.

The first phase of the project includes evaluating and testing emerging decarbonisation technologies for use in the maritime sector. The second will involve integrating both emerging and existing technologies into deployable systems on Berge Bulk's fleet.

The shipping firm has also just confirmed that it will install wind-assisted propulsion technology on its 210,000 deadweight tonne bulk carrier Berge Olympus.

The large, solid wing sails on these bulkers will measure up to 50m in height and will be capable of reducing CO2 emissions by as much as 30 per cent through a combination of wind propulsion and route optimisation.

Mr Marshall believes that investments in this technology are a major step in assisting the broader industry to achieve its emission targets for 2050.

"It's not only about building better, more efficient ships going forward; it's also about harnessing the power of technology to improve performance," he said.

