SPH shares jump 11% on heavy volume

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Shares of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) surged on Friday (Nov 20) amid active trading.

At 1.58pm, the stock had climbed 12 cents or 11.4 per cent to $1.17, on a cum-dividend basis.

With 50 million shares changing hands, it was the second-most traded by value on the Singapore bourse, and fifth by volume.

About 65 large trades - each valued at more than $150,000 - were done during the morning trading session.

Last month, the stock briefly dipped below $1. The first time it did so was on Oct 14 morning, after the board slashed dividends as the media and property group fell into the red. It fell again on Oct 29 to Nov 2, to close at around 99 cents to 99.5 cents.

SPH, which publishes The Business Times and The Straits Times, recommended a final cash dividend of one cent per share for its fiscal year ended Aug 31, 2020, down from 5.5 cents a year ago. The dividend is payable on Dec 18 after books closure on Dec 4.

Separately, the manager of SPH Reit, which is sponsored by SPH, announced on Wednesday that its non-executive director David Chia, 65, has resigned to pave the way for the "renewal of board members".

SPH Reit units also rose on Friday, gaining 1.9 per cent or 1.5 cents to trade at 81.5 cents as of 1.58pm.