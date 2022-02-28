SPH to hold March 22 meeting for shareholder vote on Cuscaden takeover offer

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has called for its shareholders to vote on the proposed offer for the company by Cuscaden Peak.

In a battle with Keppel Corp for SPH, Cuscaden has made an all-cash offer of $2.36 per SPH share, or an alternative of $2.40 per share comprising $1.602 in cash and 0.782 of an SPH Reit unit per share. Cuscaden is a consortium comprising Hotel Properties (HPL), its co-founder and managing director Ong Beng Seng, and two Temasek-linked companies - Mapletree and Capitaland.

In a bourse filing, SPH said it will first hold an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at 2.30pm on March 22 to vote on the proposed distribution in-specie of SPH Reit units under the Cuscaden scheme.

A scheme meeting will then follow at 2.45pm for shareholders to vote on the Cuscaden scheme. Both the EGM and scheme meeting will be held via electronic means.

However, shareholders must electronically submit their votes to both resolutions by March 19.

Under the distribution in-specie resolution, more than 50 per cent of the total number of votes cast must approve the distribution in-specie.

Under the scheme resolution, two thresholds must be met.

First, more than 50 per cent the number of shareholders (headcount vote), and at least 75 per cent in the value of votes cast, must approve the takeover by Cuscaden.

Both resolutions must be approved by SPH shareholders for the Cuscaden takeover offer to succeed.

Should shareholders approve both the resolutions (which are inter-conditional), they will then be asked to elect their preferred choice of receiving either all cash or a mix of cash and units in SPH Reits.

This preference would determine whether a chain offer for SPH Reits is triggered.

If most shareholders choose cash, Cuscaden's shareholding of the SPH Reits could increase to 30 per cent or more, thus triggering a chain offer for the Reits.

The exercise, if approved by shareholders, will lead to the privatisation of SPH.

Evercore, the independent financial adviser to the deal, has said that the offer is fair and reasonable, while SPH's independent directors are calling shareholders to vote for the deal.