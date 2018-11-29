SPH Reit manager appoints SPH CFO Chua Hwee Song to its board

SINGAPORE - The manager of retail landlord SPH Reit has appointed Mr Chua Hwee Song, the chief financial officer of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH), as a non-independent and non-executive director with effect from Friday (Nov 30).

At the same time, Mr Anthony Mallek will step down as a non-independent, non-executive director of SPH Reit Management. He was appointed to the board in March 2013.

Mr Chua, 51, will also be a member of SPH Reit Management's nominating and remuneration committee.

He led SPH in the acquisition of a portfolio of 14 purpose-built student accommodation buildings across six towns and cities in Britain for £180.5 million (S$318 million) in September this year.

Dr Leong Horn Kee, chairman of SPH Reit Management, said: "I would like to thank Anthony for his years of commitment and contributions to the board. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

"I would also like to welcome Hwee Song on board. With his wealth of experience in real estate investments, he will be an asset to the growth of SPH Reit."

Prior to joining SPH this year, Mr Chua worked for more than 25 years as an executive and an entrepreneur in the public and private sectors. He was founder and managing director of his own company, Tembusu Ventures, that undertook private equity investments, mergers and acquisitions, and fund raising.

He also served with the Economic Development Board (EDB) as general manager for the Singapore-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation, and with EDB's funds investment subsidiary, TIF Ventures, as head of investments for North America and, subsequently, Asia.

Mr Chua has a Bachelor of Engineering (First Class Honours) from King's College, University of London, as well as a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the National University of Singapore.

He said: "SPH Reit, with its portfolio of well-positioned and quality properties, has been delivering a steady performance over the last five years. I look forward to working with the board to achieve the best returns for our unit holders."

The Reit is sponsored by media and property group SPH. Its portfolio of Singapore properties comprises Paragon, The Clementi Mall and The Rail Mall, with an aggregate net lettable area of about 960,000 square feet.