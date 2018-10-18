SPH puts up Singapore's largest sequential LED-lit billboard at Scotts Square

SINGAPORE - The outdoor media arm of Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has unveiled Singapore's largest sequential LED-lit billboard at Scotts Square.

The L-shaped ad, measuring 50m by 11m, or the size of two tennis courts, promotes cognac brand Martell's latest campaign titled "Icons Grow Bold" and the Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels cognac.

It was done by retrofitting a large-format static billboard with sequential LED modules, and a 3D custom-built Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels bottle as the centrepiece. The vertical backlit LED panels light up in a pre-determined sequence at regular intervals, and is scheduled to light up every night at 7pm between September and November this year.

It is the first time an installation of such a scale has been launched in Singapore, SPH - which owns The Business Times and The Straits Times - said in a statement on Thursday.

Ms Julie Wee, product development director of SPHMBO, SPH's outdoor media arm, said: "We are excited to partner with Martell on this landmark display which gives powerful creative treatment to a strategically placed outdoor site. We will continue to focus efforts on tailoring our solutions to create enhanced impressions and help build brands of the future."

Mr Aaron Yang, group brand manager of Pernod Ricard Singapore, said: "The ground-breaking execution manages to capture the essence of modernity that Martell VSOP Aged in Red Barrels was meant to convey."

The ad targets younger adult consumers aged between 25 and 40 years old. The campaign is handled by media agency Mindshare and creative agency Ogilvy.