SPH, News Corp Australia bringing SME digital marketing service to Singapore

Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) and News Corp Australia have signed a three-year partnership to bring digital marketing service News Xtend here.

The partnership will expand SPH's advertising network to include a one-stop, outcome-based digital marketing solution for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), the firms said yesterday.

Enterprises will be able to sign up for digital marketing packages through an "affordable and cost-effective" monthly subscription model, they added.

Clients can have their businesses marketed online through channels including SPH digital assets, programmatic advertising, search engine marketing and social media ads. They can also add on other SPH media assets to their subscription package.

Digital performance metrics can be tracked easily in real time through a customer dashboard.

"With News Xtend, businesses can achieve their desired business outcomes such as customer engagement, online sales and lead generation through Web and phone calls," the companies said.

SPH deputy chief executive Anthony Tan said News Xtend addresses a gap in the solutions available in the market that will benefit SMEs.

SPH chief commercial officer Ignatius Low added that the digital marketing service's subscription model allows clients to maximise budget efficiency.

Ms Emma Fawcett, News Corp's managing director for commercial product and platforms, said News Xtend selects the services and channels that deliver the "best and most cost-effective" outcomes for the customer.

News Corp executive chairman Michael Miller added that News Xtend, which has won international accolades for its digital marketing and customer service, has been one of the group's fastest-growing businesses over the past five years.

SPH shares closed up 0.96 per cent at $1.05 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES