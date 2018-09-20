SPH hires consulting firm to help with digital analytics

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) has hired consulting firm Happy Marketer to help with its implementation of enterprise analytics tool Google 360, which helps companies track user behaviour across multiple channels.

Happy Marketer will work with the group's different media business units to implement analytics frameworks and ensure that the data collected from multiple sources is integrated and available for use by editors, marketers and data teams, said SPH, which owns The Straits Times.

The dollar amount of the contract and the length of engagement were not disclosed.

Tapping Google 360 with Happy Marketer's expertise, SPH aims to deliver industry-leading analytics for its advertisers and "make data accessible and actionable for all our colleagues", said Ms Fiona Chan, its head of media strategy and analytics.

"With the millions of visitors who read our news sites each month, SPH has built up a treasure trove of readership, content and advertising data," she added. "Our data science and analytics team uses this to gain a deeper understanding of our readers, so that we can create better content and products for them."