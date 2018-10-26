SPC opens storage and distribution terminal on Jurong Island

SINGAPORE - Singapore Petroleum Company (SPC), a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina International (Singapore), announced on Friday (Oct 26) the completion of its new storage and distribution terminal on Jurong Island.

Spanning 33,000 sq m, the Jurong Island Terminal stores and distributes petroleum products to SPC's network of service stations and its commercial customers. The site has a total capacity of 50,000 cubic metres spread across 10 storage tanks.

The facility is located next to SPC's joint venture refinery, and is connected to the refinery via three transfer pipelines.

The terminal's eight automated bottom loading bays allow truck operators to independently operate the loading facility with ease. By adopting a bottom loading feature, the terminal will have greater control over the flow rate, which SPC says substantially increases the overall handling capacity and delivers more products quickly.

A vapour recovery system also features in the new terminal, which helps minimise the release of volatile vapour into the atmosphere during the refuelling process. Combined with the Stage II vapour recovery system at SPC petrol stations, it forms Singapore's first closed loop system in the recovery of vapours, said SPC.

Mr Xia Hongwei, managing director of PetroChina International (Singapore) and SPC, said: "Our new SPC Jurong Island Terminal will allow us to develop our marketing network and to serve the growing needs of our customers in Singapore.

"A recognised homegrown brand, SPC is committed to grow and expand locally. Singapore will continue to be the hub for us, as we develop our marketing network in the region," he said.