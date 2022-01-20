Spacs may whet S'pore's appetite for growth stocks

Singapore's stock market may get a makeover if blank-cheque companies succeed in bringing in fast-growing tech-enabled firms that can show investors here how they can make a lot more money by trading shares for capital gains.

That would be distinctly different from what the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is known for today - a market where most investors hold shares in companies such as real estate investment trusts (Reits) that pay regular but low dividends.

Investors in markets such as the United States and Hong Kong have made a windfall in recent years by investing in high-growth stocks, which are mostly from the broader technology sector.

The US, in particular, has become a magnet for tech firms from across the world. Singapore-based Grab and Sea are both listed in New York, with billions of dollars in market capitalisation.

SGX, in about the same period, has seen its initial public offering (IPO) pipeline drying up. There were only eight IPOs in Singapore last year, compared with 11 in 2020. These eight listings raised around $1.7 billion - just above the $1.4 billion tally from 2020.

But that situation is likely to improve, top executives at two special purpose acquisition companies (Spacs) that launched their IPOs last week told The Straits Times.

"SGX, unfortunately over the years for whatever reasons, has become more like a Reits market where people invest their money for 1 or 2 per cent annual returns," said Mr Chua Kee Lock, chairman of Vertex Technology Acquisition Corp (VTAC).

On the other hand, the US and Hong Kong have excelled by managing a balance of both value and growth stocks, he said.

In a separate interview, Pegasus Asia chief executive Neil Parekh said there are enough tech-enabled, fast-growing companies in South-east Asia with which Spacs here can merge, or de-Spac.

He said investors, such as high-net-worth individuals, investment managers and family offices, are also starving for the opportunity to invest in growth stocks.

"I think there is already an inherent demand for investments that are oriented towards capital gains rather than income generation, and there are enough companies in the region that can triple their market capitalisation after de-Spac in a few years," he added.

VTAC is set to start trading today, while Pegasus will debut tomorrow.

Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition, which filed its prospectus on Jan 13, is expected to be listed on Jan 27.

Both Mr Chua and Mr Parekh were quite optimistic that the Spacs market as an investment instrument and growth investing in Singapore will take off in time.

Experts say that just like investors need to build a balanced portfolio consisting of both growth and value stocks, an exchange needs to have the same balance to keep itself relevant to a broader variety of companies and investors.

Of course, higher returns come with a corresponding amount of risk.

Most tech-enabled companies - such as those in consumertech, fintech, proptech, insurtech, biotech and digital healthcare - do not make huge profits or pay dividends as they invest most of what they make in sales back into developing new offerings and expanding into new markets.

Mr Chua said: "Growth-focused companies are valued on the basis of their price-to-sales ratio, rather than price-to-earnings ratio."

Hence, growth investing is deemed more risky, as the only way you can make a capital gain is when an investment is sold for a higher price than the original purchase price.

But the way Spacs are structured takes some of the risk in investing in high-growth companies off the table.

An inves tor in a Spac typically gets a unit that consists of a share and a fraction of a warrant. According to SGX rules, the share and warrant are detachable, and can be traded separately from the 45th calendar day post-listing. The units are fully redeemable, if the investors wish to do so, which means the capital invested is protected.

Meanwhile, if everything goes well and the sponsors manage to get a good de-Spac target, the warrants gives them the opportunity to buy additional shares at a favourable price.

Spacs, also known as blank-cheque companies, are shell entities formed by a group of investors known as sponsors, who raise capital via an IPO.

The shell company then identifies - within a set timeframe - a target company for a business combination, also called de-Spac, after which it will deploy the funds raised to take the target company public.

Both Mr Chua and Mr Parekh said Singapore regulators - SGX and the Monetary Authority of Singapore - have done a good job in crafting a Spac framework that provides guard rails for investor protection and, at the same time, gives Spac sponsors enough incentives to target the right candidates for de-Spac.

"It is a balanced framework and, in some ways, it is over and above what you see in other jurisdictions," said Mr Parekh.

Mr Chua said the framework announced in Hong Kong in January is a bit too restrictive, with only institutional investors allowed to invest in Spacs, while a lack of regulation in the US has soured investor sentiment towards Spacs there.