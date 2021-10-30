Commentary

Spacs: In every opportunity, be mindful of the risks

Investors need to be careful of IPO prospectus content, alert to any breach of fiduciary duties

Benedict Teo
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ground-breaking innovations don't come by very often in the oft-staid world of stock exchanges, but one such moment came last month when the local bourse gave the green light to what are universally known as Spacs.

The rather inelegant acronym refers to special purpose acquisition companies, "blank-cheque" or shell firms formed for the sole purpose of raising capital through an initial public offering (IPO) in order to acquire an existing company.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month
  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 30, 2021, with the headline 'Spacs: In every opportunity, be mindful of the risks'. Subscribe
Topics: 