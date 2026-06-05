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This means SpaceX, which is preparing what could become the largest IPO in history, would not be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 until at least one year after its listing.

NEW YORK – S&P Dow Jones Indices will keep its existing eligibility requirements for main benchmarks like the S&P 500 Index, rejecting proposals that would have made it faster for mega-cap companies such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX to gain rapid entry into the benchmark after going public.

The index provider announced on June 4 that it will not shorten the 12-month seasoning period for newly public companies it currently has or waive existing profitability and public-float requirements based on a company’s size, diverging from a broader industry shift embraced by rivals Nasdaq and FTSE Russell.

The decision arrives as Wall Street grapples with a new reality: Some companies are reaching unprecedented sizes before they ever enter public markets.

The consultation, launched earlier in 2026, effectively asked whether index rules written for a different era should bend to accommodate companies that now arrive at a scale once reserved for mature blue chips in what has become known as the “fast entry” in industry parlance.

The push for quicker inclusion has raised concerns among some investors who say rules around profitability, float and trading history exist precisely to prevent benchmarks from chasing hype. Furthermore, adding initial public offerings (IPOs) too quickly, they say, could expose passive funds to greater volatility and force them to buy shares before reliable market pricing is fully established.

Meanwhile, supporters say indexes should include massive companies as quickly as possible to reflect the market investors actually own, adding that these trillion-dollar firms can be economically significant long before they satisfy traditional index requirements.

The outcome means SpaceX, which is preparing what could become the largest IPO in history, would not be eligible for inclusion in the S&P 500 until at least one year after its listing. The company would also need to satisfy the index’s existing requirements for profitability and public float.

“I am genuinely surprised,” said James Seyffart, ETF analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. “But S&P is the market leader and they can buck the trend.”

Nasdaq changed its rules recently so SpaceX can join the Nasdaq 100 Index – a cohort of the largest non-financial companies listed on its exchange – in just 15 trading days, down from a three-month minimum. FTSE Russell adopted a similar approach, shortening the waiting time to five trading days. BLOOMBERG