SpaceX lines up four Wall Street banks for potential IPO, FT reports

SpaceX is one of the world’s largest private companies and its potential IPO would be highly complex.

NEW YORK - Elon Musk’s SpaceX is lining up investment bankers at four Wall Street firms for leading roles on a potential initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Jan 22, citing people familiar with the matter.

Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Morgan Stanley are being considered for senior roles leading the IPO, the report said.

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for a comment.

Other banks are also likely to land roles on the listing, the report said, while adding that no final decisions had been taken yet and the situation could change.

Reuters had reported in December, citing people, that Morgan Stanley is emerging as a leading contender for a key role in SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO, as the bank’s close ties to Mr Musk give it an edge in his decision.

