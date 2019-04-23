SP Telecom to build alternative data fibre network with intelligence capabilities

SINGAPORE - Network infrastructure provider SP Telecom said on Tuesday (April 23) that it plans to build a fibre network equipped with intelligence capabilities as an alternative to Singapore's network infrastructure.

The new network - Software-Defined Network with Network Functions Virtualization (SDN-NFV) - will leverage artificial intelligence and machine learning to predict and prevent network congestion. It will also be padded with cybersecurity capabilities and looks to provide a more cost-effective alternate solution for government organisations and enterprises.

Instead of traditional fixed-price plans and long-term contracts, SP Telecom will allow customers to opt for usage-based charging. This will be done via its business and operation support system and customer service portal which runs on a cloud network.

SP Telecom, a joint venture company of ST Engineering and SP Group, said that by laying its fibre alongside SP Group's power lines to create a separate and distinct infrastructure, it addresses the issue of network disruption by offering diversified connectivity.

It said the different network providers in Singapore utilise a common network infrastructure for their service offerings. Hence, a service outage that affects this common infrastructure will impact all customers on the shared facility, regardless of the network provider.

SP Telecom also said its infrastructure will be more durable than other cables due to better physical protection from being buried deeper underground, the firm added.

Said SP Telecom's chief executive officer Titus Yong: "An increasing number of businesses rely on their communications systems for mission-critical applications. They can no longer afford any downtime that can cause major problems and significant losses in terms of costs, productivity and reputation."

To build the new fibre network, SP Telecom has engaged PCCW Solutions as its consultancy partner, which is the IT services arm of Hong Kong telecoms giant PCCW Group.

Ramez Younan, managing director of PCCW Solutions, added that the firm is committed to work closely with SP Telecom to deliver superior value to its customers, enabling self-service, high-quality and agile digital services across platforms.

SP Telecom said its new digital service will be showcased at its Innovation Hub, which will be ready by end of June this year.