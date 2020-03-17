SP Group CEO to lead Sembcorp from July 1

Sembcorp Industries has appointed a new group president and chief executive to replace Mr Neil McGregor, who retires on June 30.

Mr Wong Kim Yin, CEO of utilities provider SP Group, will assume Mr McGregor's roles from July 1, Sembcorp said yesterday.

Mr Wong has more than 20 years' experience in the energy sector and in investment management.

He was formerly senior managing director of investments at Temasek International, responsible for various sectors, including the energy, transportation and industrial clusters.

Mr Wong has also worked at AES Corporation, a power company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. He is also chairman of SkillsFuture Singapore, a government agency under the Ministry of Education.

Sembcorp chairman Ang Kong Hua said the board has been "working for some time" on leadership succession for Sembcorp.

Mr McGregor, a board member before becoming CEO in 2017, has "done a good job over the last three years to set out our new strategy to reposition Sembcorp and begin our transformation journey", Mr Ang added.

Sembcorp shares closed down 5.49 per cent to $1.55 yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES