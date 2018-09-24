S&P Global Platts sets up Singapore innovation lab to drive digitalisation of commodity markets

SINGAPORE - Energy and commodities price agency S&P Global Platts has set up an innovation lab in Singapore to catalyse the digitalisation of commodity markets.

The firm plans to host market participants in innovation workshops or hackathons to explore the use of blockchain, alternative data sets and new computational methods to trade and risk-manage commodity portfolios, it said in an announcement released at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC conference) in Singapore.

It added that it will work with government agency Enterprise Singapore to develop and deploy innovative solutions with the goal of providing market participants with robust and timely information.

For a start, it will seek market participants' input and develop use cases for digitally capturing, verifying the reporting oil inventory data.

Singapore is one of three S&P Global Platts global commodities hub. The island nation is the birthplace for the price agency's many benchmarks, including the Platts JKM benchmark for the liquefied natural gas marketplace.