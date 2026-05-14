S&P 500, Nasdaq boosted by chips to record closing highs

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A trader working on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, in New York City.

Summarise

NEW YORK - The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq gained ground on May 13 with a boost from artificial intelligence-related tech shares, which helped markets look past hotter-than-expected inflation data and the growing probability that the Federal Reserve will hold to its restrictive monetary policy for the foreseeable future.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reversed earlier declines to notch fresh record closing highs, as chip stocks rebounded from May 12’s decline.

Six of the Magnificent Seven group of AI-related megacaps gained between 1.4 per cent and 3.9 per cent.

“In the face of continued hot inflation data, technology remains resilient,” said Mr Ryan Detrick, chief market strategist at Carson Group in Omaha, Nebraska.

“And after some weakness yesterday, the chip stocks came soaring back today.”

A report from the Labour Department showed producer prices jumped by 1.4 per cent in April, the largest monthly increase in four years. While the surge was largely driven by crude supply disruption due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz, the report showed soaring oil prices are beginning to seep into other segments of the economy, and suggested that rising inflation is becoming pervasive.

Recent inflation data is dousing any remaining hopes for a near-term rate cut from the Federal Reserve. In fact, Boston Fed president Susan Collins said on May 13 that a rate hike could be on the cards if inflation pressures fail to subside.

Mr Kevin Warsh, US President Donald Trump’s nominee to succeed Fed chairman Jerome Powell, was confirmed by the Senate in a vote along party lines.

“I would just be careful to not overlook the risk of a more prolonged period of inflation and elevated interest rates,” said Mr Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in Southfield, Michigan. He added that the PPI report “reinforces the inflation risk narrative and at least makes the case for a longer pause at the Fed.”

Trump, Musk, Huang and Xi

Mr Trump arrived in Beijing, along with an entourage that included Nvidia chief executive officer Jensen Huang and Mr Elon Musk, ahead of a two-day summit with his Chinese counterpart, Mr Xi Jinping.

Topics on the agenda include urging Mr Xi to “open up” to US businesses and maintaining a fragile trade truce. Mr Trump will also seek to bolster his approval rating, which has been battered by the Iran war and resulting surge in energy prices.

Nvidia and Tesla shares advanced 2.3 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively. The meeting occurs amid China’s warnings regarding US arms sales to Taiwan and criticism over proposed legislation that would make it harder for Chinese chipmakers to produce AI semiconductors.

“President Trump took almost a small army with him to meet with the Chinese leaders and President Xi,” Mr Detrick said. “With all the negative news about Iran, he wants to walk away from this meeting in China with potentially some significant deals.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 67.36 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 49,693.20, the S&P 500 gained 43.29 points, or 0.58 per cent, to 7,444.25 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 314.14 points, or 1.2 per cent, to 26,402.34.

Among the 11 major sectors of the S&P 500, communication services and tech enjoyed the largest percentage gains, while utilities were the biggest laggards.

Morgan Stanley raised its annual target for the S&P 500 index to 8,000 from 7,800, saying US stocks have enough room to rally as companies continue to post strong earnings.

Ford surged 13.2 per cent, its biggest one-day percentage jump in six years, after Morgan Stanley called the automaker’s energy business and its partnership with Chinese battery giant CATL an “underappreciated” competitive advantage. Nebius Group jumped 15.7 per cent after the AI cloud firm reported a nearly eightfold rise in quarterly revenue.

EchoStar climbed 3 per cent the day after the Federal Communications Commission’s approval of the US$40 billion (S$50 billion) sale of wireless spectrum to SpaceX and AT&T.

Cryptocurrency firms Coinbase and Strategy slid 2.8 per cent and 3.5 per cent, respectively, dragged down by weakness in bitcoin and ethereum.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.21-to-1 ratio on the NYSE. There were 433 new highs and 175 new lows on the NYSE.

On the Nasdaq, 2,273 stocks rose and 2,450 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.08-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 posted 37 new 52-week highs and 46 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 119 new highs and 191 new lows.

Volume on US exchanges was 19.03 billion shares, compared with the 18.12 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days. REUTERS